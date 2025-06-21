Chicago Bears predicted to replace Dayo Odeyingbo with toolsy pass rusher
The Chicago Bears had a pass-rushing problem in 2024. Montez Sweat led the defense with just 5.5 sacks, and, as a result, it was expected that general manager Ryan Poles would take a big swing or two at adding a competent running mate opposite Sweat who could challenge for double-digit sacks in 2025.
Unfortunately, he didn't.
Sure, Poles did sign former Indianapolis Colt Dayo Odeyingbo to a sizable three-year, $48 million contract in free agency, but aside from an eight-sack season in 2023, Odeyingbo's pass-rushing traits aren't much different than many of the edge defenders that the Bears have deployed in recent seasons.
Indeed, Odeyingbo possesses upside as a pass rusher that may be realized in Dennis Allen's defense, but he's expected to offer an inside-outside, three-down skill set that will do more to stabilize the defensive line than anything else.
Now, with a little over one month before 2025 training camp is set to begin, edge rusher remains a question mark on the Chicago Bears' depth chart. Odeyingbo is the starter, with Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson the only realistic options to rotate off the bench.
That's why it should come as no surprise that the Bears are an early 2026 NFL mock draft favorite to eye an edge rusher in the first round, as they do in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network.
In this new mock draft, Chicago snags Auburn's Keldric Faulk.
Chicago Bears will eye pass rushers in 2026 NFL Draft
"The Chicago Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo this past free agency, but his pass-rushing reliability has been hit or miss," PFSN wrote. "In this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, they’re in a perfect position to upgrade alongside Montez Sweat. Keldric Faulk is a rare athlete at 6’6″ and 288 pounds. Coming off a seven-sack sophomore season, he has elite size, power, and excellent athleticism for his frame. His burst off the ball and backside pursuit range are impressive, giving him every tool to be a dominant defensive force."
Faulk had a breakout season in 2024 when he improved from only one sack as a freshman to seven in Year 2, putting him squarely on the launching pad for first-round status as the 2025 college football season approaches.
Faulk has the ideal physical makeup for what Allen prefers as an edge defender in his defenses, and if he continues stuffing the stat sheet with sacks this season, there's absolutely no doubt he'll rank high on Poles' 2026 NFL Draft wish list.
It's true that team needs for the 2026 draft will be significantly altered by on-field performance in 2025. Odeyingbo might have that breakout campaign and become a double-digit sack artist that Poles apparently thinks he can be. But if he doesn't, keep a close eye on Faulk and the rest of this year's top pass-rushing prospects. They'll all be in the mix to become Bears next April.