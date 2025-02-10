Chicago Bears pull off blockbuster trade in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Some NFL mock drafts hit much harder than others, and in the latest 2025 first-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus, lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema hits Chicago Bears fans with a haymaker.
Sikkema has Chicago making a massive trade at the No. 10 overall pick with the Browns, sending Cleveland the 10th pick and a first-round pick in 2026 for future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Myles Garrett.
"Browns edge defender Myles Garrett officially requested a trade and was on a bit of a media tour during Super Bowl week to discuss his preferred destinations — namely, Super Bowl contenders," Sikkema wrote. "After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bears can go all in by addressing one of their few team needs. As for Cleveland, the team can get a nice haul for a player who clearly wants out, acquiring the 10th pick in this year's draft. By drafting Hunter at No. 2 and Banks at No. 10, they would secure two very talented players at impactful positions for their upcoming rebuild."
Myles Garrett is a luxury the Chicago Bears can't afford right now
The thought of Myles Garrett lining up opposite Montez Sweat is the kind of fantasy that could keep Bears fans going through a grueling offseason. But let's be real, it feels like nothing more than a pipe dream.
It's unlikely that GM Ryan Poles sees his roster as one Myles Garrett away from Super Bowl contention. If Chicago is going to trade two first-round picks for a player approaching 30, it should be because they believe this roster is on the verge of a championship run.
After a 5-12 season and with just one guaranteed starter on the offensive line for next season, the team's needs far outweigh the impact that even a highly talented player like Garrett could bring.
I love Sikkema's thought process with this Chicago Bears mock draft, but it's one that I don't foresee coming to fruition.
Instead, I expect Poles to sit tight at the 10th pick and use it on the best offensive lineman available. If there's a run on the top linemen before the Bears are on the clock, Chicago is more likely to trade down and add more picks than they are to trade for Garrett and sacrifice highly valuable future assets.
