Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift shares awesome goal for 2025 NFL season
It had to be a tough offseason for Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. He was routinely listed among the players the team should try to replace in the starting lineup, mainly via the 2025 NFL Draft, where the Bears were linked to first-round prospects like Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.
But the first round came and went, it was Swift who remained Chicago's RB1. Sure, general manager Ryan Poles did eventually draft a running back, but it wasn't until the seventh round when he chose Rutgers' Kyle Monangai.
That leaves Swift as the clear front-runner to lead the Bears in carries once again, and his goals for the offseason workout program and training camp are clear.
“If they brought somebody in, if they do or they don’t, my mindset was to come in and go to work, and to be undeniable, to be honest with you," Swift said Tuesday from Halas Hall.
READ: Here's what Ben Johnson prioritizes in a left tackle
Swift seemed unbothered by the fan chatter, choosing instead to focus on the upcoming season and all that he can accomplish.
“Everybody has an opinion," he said. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. My job is to come in here and continue to work. Like I said, I’m excited for this season. I know who I am and what I’m about, so that’s all. Just thankful for another opportunity going into this season.”
Just how much of an opportunity Swift gets to tote the rock in 2025 will depend on coach Ben Johnson and his opinion of his lead back. After having a sub-par first year as a Bear, he'll need to get back on track and prove he can be a field-flipper when his number is called.
As for his opinion of Johnson and Chicago's new coaching staff, Swift is saying all the right things.
"The energy from top to bottom, like if you don't feel it, y'all should see it," he said. "If something's not right, you hear a whistle, we're starting over, and things like that. Nothing is getting blown by the wayside. It's good to have that early on. If everybody buys into what Ben (Johnson) and all of the coaches are trying to get us to, I feel like we're going to be very, very, very special."
Swift finished his first season in Chicago with 253 carries for 959 yards and six touchdowns.