Chicago Bears reveal jersey numbers for Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, 2025 rookies
The Chicago Bears unveiled the jersey numbers for their 2025 NFL Draft class. It's a unique collection that left some Bears fans curious about the choices.
First, check out who got what digits:
Here are the Chicago Bears' rookie jersey numbers in order of their 2025 NFL Draft selection:
Colston Loveland, No. 84
Luther Burden III, No. 87
Ozzy Trapilo, No. 75
Shemar Turner, No. 95
Luke Newman, No. 65
Zah Frazier, No. 20
Ruben Hyppolite II, No. 47
Kyle Monangai, No. 25
Luther Burden jersey number is an old-school throwback
Let's start with the obvious elephant in the room: Burden was issued No. 87, which, in today's NFL, is usually reserved for a lumbering tight end. And while a number in the 80s was at one time the gold standard for wide receivers, it's been a while since No. 87 felt like a WR1.
Burden's number has some Bears wide receiver history, at least. Tom Waddle wore No. 87 during his late-80s, early-90s run in Chicago. Mushin Muhammad wore it, too, from 2005-2007.
Call it a hunch, but I don't think Burden will take No. 87 into the regular season. Jersey numbers tend to change after final cuts. I wouldn't rush to purchase a Burden-87 anytime soon.
Kyle Monangai will wear No. 25 with the Bears
Monangai is a safe bet to stick with No. 25. He wore No. 5 in college, so there's an obvious meaning behind his choice. I hope he keeps it, too. He'd have a chance to make it his own, at least in Bears running back history.
The last five Chicago Bears running backs to wear No. 25 are Darrynton Evans, Trestan Ebner, Lamar Miller, Mike Davis, and Ka'Deem Carey.
It's safe to say none of those guys made the number memorable.
Monangai has an opportunity to earn a significant role in the Bears' offense this season, so keep a close eye on '25' over the summer.
Is Ozzy Trapilo the next 'Kyle Long?'
Trapilo will wear No. 75, which was made famous in recent Bears history by another offensive lineman, Kyle Long.
Trapilo wore No. 70 in college, and that belongs to Braxton Jones. Opting for No. 75 is a great choice for the second-round pick, who, like Burden and Monangai, figures to be a significant factor in Chicago's offense as a rookie. In fact, it would be a surprise if he isn't one of the starting offensive tackles, assuming Jones struggles to return to full health.
If Trapilo becomes a quality starter in 2025, he'd be the most beloved No. 75 since Long.