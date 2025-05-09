Bear Digest

Chicago Bears reveal jersey numbers for Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, 2025 rookies

The Chicago Bears revealed the jersey numbers for Colston Loveland, Luther Burden, and the rest of their 2025 rookie class

Bryan Perez

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears unveiled the jersey numbers for their 2025 NFL Draft class. It's a unique collection that left some Bears fans curious about the choices.

First, check out who got what digits:

Here are the Chicago Bears' rookie jersey numbers in order of their 2025 NFL Draft selection:

Colston Loveland, No. 84

Luther Burden III, No. 87

Ozzy Trapilo, No. 75

Shemar Turner, No. 95

Luke Newman, No. 65

Zah Frazier, No. 20

Ruben Hyppolite II, No. 47

Kyle Monangai, No. 25

Chicago Bears wide receiver Mushin Muhammad runs the ball in the second quarter
Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Luther Burden jersey number is an old-school throwback

Let's start with the obvious elephant in the room: Burden was issued No. 87, which, in today's NFL, is usually reserved for a lumbering tight end. And while a number in the 80s was at one time the gold standard for wide receivers, it's been a while since No. 87 felt like a WR1.

Burden's number has some Bears wide receiver history, at least. Tom Waddle wore No. 87 during his late-80s, early-90s run in Chicago. Mushin Muhammad wore it, too, from 2005-2007.

Call it a hunch, but I don't think Burden will take No. 87 into the regular season. Jersey numbers tend to change after final cuts. I wouldn't rush to purchase a Burden-87 anytime soon.

Kyle Monangai will wear No. 25 with the Bears

Monangai is a safe bet to stick with No. 25. He wore No. 5 in college, so there's an obvious meaning behind his choice. I hope he keeps it, too. He'd have a chance to make it his own, at least in Bears running back history.

The last five Chicago Bears running backs to wear No. 25 are Darrynton Evans, Trestan Ebner, Lamar Miller, Mike Davis, and Ka'Deem Carey.

It's safe to say none of those guys made the number memorable.

Monangai has an opportunity to earn a significant role in the Bears' offense this season, so keep a close eye on '25' over the summer.

Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) stands on the field during the first half
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Is Ozzy Trapilo the next 'Kyle Long?'

Trapilo will wear No. 75, which was made famous in recent Bears history by another offensive lineman, Kyle Long.

Trapilo wore No. 70 in college, and that belongs to Braxton Jones. Opting for No. 75 is a great choice for the second-round pick, who, like Burden and Monangai, figures to be a significant factor in Chicago's offense as a rookie. In fact, it would be a surprise if he isn't one of the starting offensive tackles, assuming Jones struggles to return to full health.

If Trapilo becomes a quality starter in 2025, he'd be the most beloved No. 75 since Long.

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

