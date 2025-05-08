Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet listed as trade candidate for New England Patriots
When the Chicago Bears selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the first question that immediately came to mind was what the Bears' plans for veteran Cole Kmet would be.
Kmet, 26, is in the middle of a four-year, $50 million contract, a deal that suggests he should be the unquestioned TE1 on the roster. But that isn't the case anymore, especially not with new coach Ben Johnson, who is bringing an innovative offense to Chicago that will feature players with a more dynamic skill set as playmakers than Kmet can provide.
As a result, Kmet's short and long-term future with the Bears is a question worth asking, and he was recently listed among 10 players who should be on the trade block now that the 2025 draft is in the rear-view mirror.
One team mentioned as a possible suitor for the former Golden Domer? The New England Patriots.
"Kmet has three years left on his contract with cap hits of $11.6 million in each season," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Chicago might not want to pay that much for a No. 2 tight end. The New England Patriots should be interested in Kmet if he becomes available. They need to put pass-catchers around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, and Kmet could be a long-term option for them at tight end."
Most of the post-draft discussion surrounding Kmet has been focused on how Johnson plans to deploy two tight ends in his offense, and Kmet's ability to be on the field as an extra blocker or short-yardage target will certainly offer some value. But his average traits as a receiver has his upside capped, and if a team like the Patriots is willing to cough up a quality draft pick for Kmet and his pricey contract, the Bears would be foolish not to listen.
Indeed, Kmet offers off-field value that would be hard to replace. He's one of the hardest workers on the Bears and is good for the culture reboot that Johnson is trying to create. Perhaps his intangibles will keep him around for the duration of his contract, but if Loveland proves quickly as a rookie that he can't come off the field, Kmet's time in Chicago could come to an end sooner than expected.