ESPN insider says Bears' selection of Colston Loveland quieted NFL Draft trade calls
The Chicago Bears caused quite a stir within the fan base when they selected Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's not that Loveland was a bad pick, but the Bears' need at left tackle and running back headlined the pre-draft conversation for months.
Naturally, when GM Ryan Poles pivoted to tight end with his first pick, it left some analysts curious about his strategy.
It was a different story inside the league, however.
According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Loveland was the hottest commodity in first-round trade talks. Once the Bears selected him, the phones across the league quieted.
"Chicago quieted trade calls with the Colston Loveland pick at No. 10," Fowler wrote. "I've heard from multiple teams who said the lack of a trade from Nos. 3 to 25 was due in part to Loveland going off the board. Had he made it into the teens, someone would have made a move. While Penn State's Tyler Warren was the bigger name, Loveland's traits and upside drove week-of-draft buzz that he was the top tight end in this class."
Chicago Bears landed top tight end in 2025 NFL Draft
The narrative around Loveland passing Warren as the top tight end in the draft was beginning to build momentum in the days leading up to the first round, but there was so much hype around the former Penn State star that it still felt like a head-scratcher when the Bears called Loveland's name.
Now that the dust has settled on the selection, it makes way more sense.
Loveland's traits as a pass-catching mismatch are an obvious fit for coach Ben Johnson and what he wants to do on offense. Johnson has repeatedly said that he wants to make the same plays look different and different plays look the same; Loveland, who's also a capable blocker in the run game, accomplishes that goal in spades.
Colston Loveland appeared in 10 games for the Wolverines last season and finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. His production fell way short of Warren's massive 2024 season at Penn State, but Michigan's run-heavy offense and lack of consistent quarterback play were big factors in his box score.
Moving forward, Loveland profiles as a three-level threat for Caleb Williams. With coverage likely focusing on outside receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the one-on-one mismatches for Loveland will be there to exploit.