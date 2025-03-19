Chicago Bears reveal jersey numbers for key 2025 offseason additions
The Chicago Bears made several massive moves this offseason... no pun intended.
General manager Ryan Poles rebuilt the offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman and trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. He added size and toughness to the defensive line with the free-agency additions of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
The Bears even added a fun slot receiver in Olamide Zaccheaus.
Now that 2025 free agency is coming to a slow drip, Chicago can start issuing jersey numbers to their newest additions. And on Tuesday, we got our first look at what digits the 2025 veteran class of Bears will wear this season.
Check it out:
Note: Joe Thuney and Grady Jarrett's jersey numbers have not been revealed yet. We'll update this post once they are.
