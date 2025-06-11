Chicago Bears rookie dubbed 'immediate boost' for Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams in 2025
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III could be facing a long road to meaningful reps after missing most of the team's offseason workout program with a soft-tissue injury, but it doesn't change his outlook as a fantastic scheme fit for coach Ben Johnson and an electrifying target for Caleb Williams in 2025.
In fact, in a recent breakdown of the best rookie scheme fits for all 32 teams, it was Burden, not first-round pick Colston Loveland, who Fox Sports' Rob Rang chose for the Bears.
"I thought Burden was the most dynamic receiver after the catch in this class," Rang wrote. "Pairing him with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson and the explosive pass-catchers (including top pick Colston Loveland) already on this roster will immediately boost an offense that ranked 28th in the league a year ago in points scored."
This has been a popular narrative since Burden slid to the Bears in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Johnson recently commented on the valuable reps Burden has missed this offseason, and whenever a rookie falls behind -- regardless of how exciting their upside is -- it usually takes time before their impact is felt.
Still, there's no denying Burden has special skills, and even if his learning curve has become steeper due to missing time during the Spring, there's little doubt he'll close the gap on veterans like Olamide Zacchaeus once the pads go on.
The Bears' passing offense with Burden, combined with veteran DJ Moore and second-year breakout candidate Rome Odunze, has a chance to be the most productive since the days of Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, and could produce the first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history.
If one thing is abundantly clear about the Chicago Bears in 2025, it's that the offense will be significantly better than it was last year, mainly because of Ben Johnson calling plays. The rebuilt offensive line and added weapons at Williams' disposal don't hurt, either.