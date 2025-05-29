Chicago Bears rookie gets ripped by coach for 'moving like an old man' at OTAs
Every rep has value at this time of year, especially for rookies who are trying to make a great first impression during OTA workouts.
Unfortunately for Chicago Bears rookie running back Kyle Monangai, he had a rep he'd soon like to forget during Wednesday's practice.
Check it out:
Monangai seemed to roll his ankle while going through the drill, which slowed his pacing and acceleration to the point that running backs coach Eric Bieniemy said he was running like an old a** man.
READ: Caleb Williams shows franchise QB maturity in latest Bears press conference
Bieniemy wasn't wrong. It was a terrible rep for the young seventh-rounder, especially when you see how smooth and quick D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer glide through the drill.
There will be better reps ahead for Monangai. Chalk this one up as a rookie moment that he'll (hopefully) laugh about someday.