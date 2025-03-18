Mel Kiper 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Chicago Bears ditching offense in first round
ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. published a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday, and it represents a major change for the Chicago Bears in the first round.
After an offseason that saw the Bears trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro-Bowler Jonah Jackson as well as sign center Drew Dalman in free agency, there's no longer a pressing need for GM Ryan Poles to use the 10th overall pick on an offensive lineman.
Instead, most 2025 mock drafts now have Chicago focusing on an edge rusher or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
In Mel Kiper's mock draft, the Bears opt for a pass rusher in Georgia's Mykel Williams.
"I've gone offensive line for the Bears in both of my previous mock drafts, but that box was checked in free agency," Kiper wrote. "Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, then signed center Drew Dalman. And while the Bears also added Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett on the defensive front, they could still use someone like Williams coming off the edge. They ranked in the middle of the pack last season in sacks (40) but were 24th in pass rush win rate (36.5%).
"Williams is a toolsy prospect who can beat blockers with his speed or power. He missed time with an ankle injury early last season but still picked up five sacks. Given a little more time to develop, he could be a really solid NFL edge rusher."
Mel Kiper's 2025 NFL Mock Draft is more than just speculation
Unlike many mock drafts, Mel Kiper's warrants serious attention. Not only has he been doing this kind of thing the longest, but his connections inside the NFL run deep. He constructs his mock drafts with a really good blend of his talent evaluation and what he's hearing from teams around the league, so if he's shifting to an edge rusher for the Chicago Bears in the first round, you can bet that's what most insiders believe will happen, too.
What's interesting about Kiper's mock draft is he has the Bears selecting Williams at No. 10 despite Missouri's Armand Membou and LSU's Will Campbell both still being on the board. Chicago's lone remaining offensive line "weakness" is at left tackle, where Campbell starred in college. Membou, while playing exclusively right tackle for the Tigers, has left-tackle athletic ability.
Regardless, Mykel Williams makes sense for the Bears, who, despite adding Odeyingbo to a sizable contract in free agency, still lack a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat that Dennis Allen can get excited about. Williams would be that guy.
Add the fact that edge rusher salaries have ballooned to unaffordable rates this offseason, and landing one on a rookie contract suddenly becomes even more important.
