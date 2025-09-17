Chicago Bears sliding fast in latest NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 3
It's tough to be a Chicago Bears fan right now. Losing back-to-back games in the NFC North is bad enough. But losing the way the Bears have, a fourth-quarter collapse to the Minnesota Vikings, and surrendering 52 points in a loss to the Detroit Lions, has this fan base in the pits.
Unfortunately, it's not just feelings that are down in the dumps. The Bears' standing in league-wide power rankings is trash, too.
Take the latest Week 3 NFL Power Rankings from The Athletic. Chicago is slowly creeping closer to being the worst team in the league.
The Bears rank 25th, dropping one spot after the Lions debacle.
To make matters worse, The Athletic dubbed Rome Odunze's breakout game, which has many suggesting he's turned the corner, an overreaction.
"The No. 9 pick from the 2024 draft had seven catches for a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns to provide the only silver lining to the Bears’ dark cloud Sunday. It was just the third 100-yard game of his career and his first since Week 8 last year. Odunze is tied for the league lead with three receiving touchdowns after two weeks. (We won’t talk about the No. 1 pick from the 2024 draft just yet.)"
Can't Bears fans enjoy anything? Can't Bears Nation at least have Odunze's breakout performance to keep them going until Week 3's game against the Dallas Cowboys kicks off?
And, for the record, Odunze's performance was a "turn the corner" moment for the former first-round pick. He established himself as the Alpha in Chicago's passing game and distanced himself from DJ Moore as Caleb Williams' preferred No. 1 target.
Indeed, the first two Bears games haven't been a fantastic viewing experience for fans. But it wasn't supposed to be, right? Two games against NFC North powerhouses, the first two games of Ben Johnson's system, one that requires rebuilding Caleb Williams from the ground up? Yeah, this is right where the Chicago Bears were supposed to be.
Still, it isn't fun. Maybe that'll change in Week 3 against the Cowboys. If not, buckle up. The national media narrative will get a lot worse.