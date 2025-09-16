2025 NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Bears remain bottom-feeders until further notice
Another week of NFL football is in the books, and for Chicago Bears fans it couldn't be over soon enough. The Bears' crushing Week 2 defeat got them off to an ugly 0-2 start, and though they still have life in the NFC North, they've dug themselves a deep hole out of which to climb. Thus far, the ceiling for 2025 appears to be the 2022 Detroit Lions, a team that just missed the playoffs but finished the season strong.
As you no doubt expected, the Bears take another drop from their spot in the Bears on SI 2025 NFL Week 2 power rankings. Just how far did they fall this time? Let's take a look.
1. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 1)
After absolutely dismantling their division rival, the Bills remain atop the power rankings.
2. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 2)
Like the Bills, the Ravens retain their spot after manhandling their own division rival.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 3)
In a Super Bowl rematch, the Eagles again prevailed over the Kansas City Chiefs, though it was much closer this time around. The question remains, however, can the Eagles continue to win with such a low-volume passing attack?
4. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 4)
Another brilliant game from Justin Herbert pushes the Chargers to a 2-0 start and first place in the AFC West. Can they finally dethrone the mighty Chiefs?
5. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 9)
Obviously, they cannot keep this production up for a full season, but for the moment the Packers are playing like a Top 5 team.
6. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 6)
With Brock Purdy's health uncertain for now, I can't justify moving them up, despite being 2-0. Props to Mac Jones for filling in as quarterback.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 8)
Overall, it was a rough game for the Bucs, against what appears to be a bad Texans team, no less. But Baker Mayfield rallied the troops for a clinical game-winning drive and kept the Bucs firmly at the top of the NFC South.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 7)
Joe Burrow will potentially miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to injury, so the Bengals drop a spot even with the win. This team and quarterback just can't catch a break.
9. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 5)
The Chiefs may be 0-2, but I still can't justify dropping Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid out of the Top 10. Not until all the wheels fall off.
10. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 11)
As long as Matt Stafford stays healthy, the Rams are firmly in title contention. Even without Cooper Kupp, this team looks dangerous as ever.
11. Detroit Lions (Last week: 12)
We've now seen the best and worst versions of the 2025 Lions, so I feel like we still don't really know who they're going to be this year.
12. Washington Commanders (Last week: 10)
The sophomore slump appears to be in full swing for Jayden Daniels, who now has a minor knee injury and an uncertain status. The losses could begin piling up soon.
13. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 18)
I have to admit to, so far, being completely wrong about the Cowboys. They're 1-1 and are rolling right now. This is a great start to a new era for Dallas.
14. Denver Broncos (Last week: 15)
Despite the loss, I moved the Broncos up for a fantastic showing against a surprising Colts team, a better game from Bo Nix, and because I couldn't justify putting them below the following teams.
15. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 19)
There's not much to say about Michael Penix Jr's middling performance in Atlanta's win, but it was good to see Darnell Mooney back from his injury. Of note, Bijan Robinson remains the most likely successor to Derrick Henry's dominance.
16. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 14)
As good as Geno Smith and the Raiders looked in the season opener, that's how bad they were in Week 2. Now we have to wonder which version of the Raiders we saw is the real one.
17. Houston Texans (Last week: 17)
The Texans have a long way to go, but I won't drop them this week. They played an excellent game against a tough Tampa Bay team. Have they reached a turning point in 2025?
18. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 13)
After eking out a win against the Chicago Bears in the season opener, the wheels came off for the Vikings in a disastrous 6-22 loss to the Falcons. To make matters worse, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who looked utterly lost in his second game, suffered an ankle sprain and likely won't play in Week 3.
19. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 21)
It's still tough what to make of the Seahawks this early in the season, but they should at least be competitive. Sam Darnold looked much better this time around.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 16)
As I warned last week, it was too early to buy into the 'Aaron Rodgers is back' narrative and Week 2 proved that out as Rodgers tossed two picks in a bad loss to the Seahawks. That's not to say the Steelers are a bad team, but the jury is still out.
21. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 22)
The Cards may be 2-0, but they've only faced the Saints and Panthers. We still don't know much about this team.
22. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 25)
Is Daniel Jones the next quarterback to have a renaissance year with a new team that turns his career around? Early returns are promising, and beating that Denver defense is no fluke.
23. New York Giants (Last week: 27)
Who knew the Giants had that kind of game in them? If the Giants and Cowboys were anywhere near title contention, this epic clash would probably have been considered an instant classic. Despite losing, I had to give them a generous bump.
24. Chicago Bears (Last week: 20)
Second-year players Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze looked good, but the entire rest of the team utterly failed them. It will be a long time before they can get back to the top half of these rankings.
25. New England Patriots (Last week: 26)
Props to the Patriots for getting the win, but it came against the lowly Dolphins. For that they only get a one-spot bump for now.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 23)
As I said last week, the Jaguars need to have a serious conversation about their future with Trevor Lawrence. His level of play is nowhere near acceptable for the amount of money they're paying him.
27. New York Jets (Last week: 24)
Quarterback Justin Fields ended his day Sunday with a QBR of just 1.1 and that's not a typo. Hopefully Fields can get through the concussion protocol soon and be healthy to play, but he appears to be the same inconsistent player he's always been.
28. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 30)
The Saints actually had a respectable showing against the Niners on Sunday. Despite the loss, they get a small bump up the rankings.
29. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 28)
Bryce Young threw for a career-high 328 yards but it took 55 pass attempts to get there. There's just not much hope to be seen here for the Panthers.
30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 29)
Rookie Cam Ward had a couple nice throws but this team remains far from being a serious contender in the AFC South.
31. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 31)
What else is there to say about Cleveland? At least rookie Dillon Gabriel looked decent in his very short-lived stint in relief of Joe Flacco towards the end.
32. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 32)
The Dolphins are coming completely unglued. Not only is head coach Mike McDaniel on the hot seat, but Tua Tagovailoa is too.