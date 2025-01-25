Chicago Bears steal another Detroit Lion to be Ben Johnson's assistant head coach
The Chicago Bears made a huge addition to their coaching staff Friday with the news that Antwaan Randle El will join Ben Johnson as the team's assistant head coach/wide receivers coach.
Randle El's coaching career began in 2019 in Tampa Bay as an offensive assistant on the Buccaneers staff before joining the Lions in 2021 as the team's wide receivers coach.
The pair of Johnson and Randle El will go a long way in leveling up the Bears' offense, as both coaches were integral pieces in the Lions' incredible turnaround.
Randle El starred as a receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders before transitioning into coaching. He totaled 370 catches for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns over a nine-year career.
Antwaan Randle El is the fourth coach to leave Detroit this offseason, which is great news for the Bears. Dan Campbell must essentially rebuild his entire coaching staff after a season that ended with an upset NFC Divisional round loss.
The Chicago Bears still have key vacancies at offensive and defensive coordinator that Ben Johnson is expected to fill in the coming days.
