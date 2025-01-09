Bears guard Teven Jenkins could be headed to an NFC North rival once 2025 NFL free agency begins
Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is undeniably talented. He's a downright nasty bully in the run game and has been one of the Bears' better starting offensive linemen over the last four years (when he's been healthy.) Unfortunately, he hasn't been healthy all that often.
Jenkins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's been no indication that the Bears intend to offer him a market-value contract. There's also been no indication that Jenkins wants to stay in Chicago.
“Drafted here, of course," Jenkins said this week about the prospect of returning to Chicago. "Been through a lot of things here. Daughter was born here. A lot of things, I got a house here, everything. It’s like a homestay for me, I wanted to stay.
“The opposite side of that, I get a fresh start, new narrative, see if I can be who I want to be and see where I can go from there.”
Essentially, no one knows what Jenkins will or even wants to do.
What we do know is the former second-round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will have a robust market. Offensive lineman as talented as he is usually don't hit free agency, and with several teams in search of an upgrade along the interior of their offensive line, the 26-year-old is setting up for a nice pay day.
In fact, Jenkins was ranked 24th on Bleacher Report's top 50 free agents, and the Minnesota Vikings were listed as potential suitors.
"The Vikings could eye Jenkins as a potential upgrade over Blake Brandel, who was one of the weaker links along their offensive line in 2024," wrote Kristopher Knox. "Minnesota has a tough decision to make at quarterback, but its playoff window is wide open.
"With $77.0 million in projected cap space, the Vikings should be willing to invest in their line."
It would be a kick below the belt for Bears fans if Jenkins enjoyed a breakout second-half of his career with the Vikings, especially considering how much of an emphasis Chicago will place on improving its offensive line this offseason too.
