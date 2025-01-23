Bears to interview Rams assistant head coach for defensive coordinator position
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will interview Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and assitant head coach Aubrey Pleasant for the Bears' defensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Pleasant has been with the Rams since 2023, when he joined the team as Sean McVay's defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator before being promoted in 2024 to assistant head coach.
Prior to the Rams, Pleasant spent time with Ben Johnson in Detroit where he served as the Lions' defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. He had a one-year stint in Green Bay as an offensive consultant in 2022.
All total, Pleasant has been coaching in the NFL since 2013 and has a wide range of experience, but his resume doesn't suggest he'd be the kind of splash hire many Bears fans are expecting for Johnson's staff.
Pleasant was fired by the Lions midway through the 2022 season. Although he's rehabilitated his career under McVay, I think it's safe to say hiring him to serve as the Bears' defensive coordinator would be a questionable call.
Still, we're in the 'In Ben Johnson We Trust' era. If Johnson likes Pleasant, then there's no reason for Bears fans to object.
