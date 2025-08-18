Colston Loveland makes huge impact for Caleb Williams, Bears in preseason Week 2
Anyone who questioned why the Chicago Bears drafted tight end Coltson Loveland 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft probably isn't asking anymore.
Loveland was a big factor in Ben Johnson's offense during the Bears' first possession in Week 2's preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills. In fact, he was a big reason why Caleb Williams' night ended so well.
The rookie first-rounder caught both of his targets, totaling 26 yards and a glimpse of the immense upside the Williams-Loveland duo posseses.
Colston Loveland snagged Williams' first pass of the game. It was a designed rollout for Williams, with Loveland serving as the primary target.
The second completion (which came later in what turned into a touchdown-scoring drive) was a chunk gain for nearly 20 yards. Williams uncorked a missile that may have been a bit too high for an average-sized tight end. Loveland, who boasts a six-foot-six frame, had little trouble reaching up and snatching it.
Check it out:
Loveland looked more like a big wide receiver than a tight end, which was ultimately why he emerged as a top-10 pick. It's a draft slot that usually isn't spent on tight ends; Loveland isn't a usual tight end.
It's worth noting veteran Cole Kmet's involvement as well. There's been an assumption that Loveland's arrival means Kmet will be reduced to more of a run-game specialist. But Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills suggested he'll still be an active contributor in the passing game as well. He caught a 29-yard pass from Williams on Chicago's first drive.
Still, the future belongs to Loveland, who took a quality step toward validating his NFL draft slot.