Bear Digest

Complete details of Dayo Odeyingbo's contract with the Chicago Bears revealed

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with former Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of NFL free agency, and now we know the complete details of his contract.

Bryan Perez

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, and while the contract was reported as a three-year, $48 million, we now know the complete details of the deal thanks to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"Dayo Odeyingbo's 3-year deal with the Bears comes with $32 million guaranteed and a $13.5 million signing bonus," Cronin shared on X. "Base salaries of $3M (25 - fully gtd), $15.5 (26 - fully gtd on 3rd day of league year) and $13.5M (27) with $500K workout bonuses each year. He’s also due a $1 million roster bonus on the 5th day of the 2027 league year."

In other words, Odeyingbo represents an $8 million cap hit in 2025 ($3 million in salary, $500K in a likely to be earned bonus, and $4.5 million for his prorated signing bonus). That number inflates to $20.5 million next season because of his salary increase, and gives the Bears flexibility to get out of the deal entering the 2027 season.

That's a lot easier to handle than what's been circulating as a generic $16 million per season. Sure, that's his average annual salary, but it's much more complicated than that.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) picks up a fumble
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are taking a leap of faith with Odeyingbo, who hasn't produced like a top-shelf pass-rusher through four seasons in the NFL. A former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Odeyingbo started a career-high 14 games in 2024 but regressed from eight sacks in 2023 down to three.

Still, the Bears like his fit in Dennis Allen's defense as a big-bodied, long defensive end who can play all three downs. He sets the edge well on running plays and is an ascending pass-rusher. Now, it's up to Chicago's coaching staff to unlock his very high upside.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI  —

More Chicago Bears News:

Published
Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

Home/News