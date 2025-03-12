Complete details of Dayo Odeyingbo's contract with the Chicago Bears revealed
The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, and while the contract was reported as a three-year, $48 million, we now know the complete details of the deal thanks to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.
"Dayo Odeyingbo's 3-year deal with the Bears comes with $32 million guaranteed and a $13.5 million signing bonus," Cronin shared on X. "Base salaries of $3M (25 - fully gtd), $15.5 (26 - fully gtd on 3rd day of league year) and $13.5M (27) with $500K workout bonuses each year. He’s also due a $1 million roster bonus on the 5th day of the 2027 league year."
In other words, Odeyingbo represents an $8 million cap hit in 2025 ($3 million in salary, $500K in a likely to be earned bonus, and $4.5 million for his prorated signing bonus). That number inflates to $20.5 million next season because of his salary increase, and gives the Bears flexibility to get out of the deal entering the 2027 season.
That's a lot easier to handle than what's been circulating as a generic $16 million per season. Sure, that's his average annual salary, but it's much more complicated than that.
The Chicago Bears are taking a leap of faith with Odeyingbo, who hasn't produced like a top-shelf pass-rusher through four seasons in the NFL. A former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Odeyingbo started a career-high 14 games in 2024 but regressed from eight sacks in 2023 down to three.
Still, the Bears like his fit in Dennis Allen's defense as a big-bodied, long defensive end who can play all three downs. He sets the edge well on running plays and is an ascending pass-rusher. Now, it's up to Chicago's coaching staff to unlock his very high upside.
