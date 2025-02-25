D'Andre Swift could stick with Chicago Bears after Ben Johnson's comments at NFL Combine
The future of Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has been a hot topic since the team hired Ben Johnson as head coach. Johnson was part of the Detroit Lions staff that traded Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, leading to speculation that the five-year veteran may be on the move again after just one season in Chicago.
Then came Johnson's podium session at the 2025 NFL Combine on Tuesday.
Johnson essentially offered Swift, whom he referred to as 'Swifty,' a vote of confidence.
Johnson mentioned that he looks forward to working with Swift this spring, which clearly indicates he expects Swift to be on the roster and involved in the offseason workout program.
"He’s an explosive athlete," Johnson said. "There’s a number of things that he can do both in the running game and in the passing game. I do think he can help ignite an offense because he’s got that playmaking ability."
The speculation surrounding a potential D'Andre Swift trade was understandable, though perhaps a bit premature. He had a disappointing first season in Chicago, recording just 959 rushing yards and six touchdowns. His 3.8 yards per carry marked the lowest of his career, leaving Bears fans frustrated as they frequently saw him struggle to break tackles and gain tough yards.
Despite Ben Johnson's remarks, the Chicago Bears are expected to target a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could happen as early as the first round with Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty or, more likely, in the second round with prospects like North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, or Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson.
