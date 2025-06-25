Chicago Bears announce 2025 training camp schedule and ticket information
The Chicago Bears have released details on the dates and ticketing for the 2025 training camp at Halas Hall, and fans will need to get used to early arrivals.
The schdule will feature 11 practices open to the general public.
The NFL last week had reported the starting date for camp would be July 19 for rookies and July 22 for veterans. Practices begin for the full team on Tuesday, July 23 with an 8:30 a.m. practice closed to the general public.
The first practice open to the public will be on xxxday, July 25 at 8:30 a.m. Most practices start at 8:30 a.m.
The other dates for the general public to attend practice are:
- Friday, July 25, 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, July 26, 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 29, 8:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, July 30, 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, July 31, 8:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 13, 12:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.
- Friday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.,m.
The team will distribute free tickets again through Chicagobears.com and Ticketmaster. Tickets will become available at 10 a.m. on July 9 through the websites and are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are only a limited number available for each practice.
“Training Camp is one of the most special moments on the Bears calendar. It’s a time where our team sharpens their focus, builds chemistry and sets the tone for the season ahead,” said SVP of fan/guest experience and stadium operations Lee Twarling in a statement issued by the team. “It is also a chance to bring out fans into the experience, allowing them to witness firsthand the dedication, preparation and intensity that fuels the Chicago Bears.
"The energy at Halas Hall during camp is electric, and it is powered by the passion of Bears fans who show up, year after year, in support of the upcoming season. We are thrilled to welcome our fans back to Halas Hall ahead of an exciting season.”
There is no parking at Halas Hall and drop-offs or ride shares are not allowed. Instead, fans must go to the Hawthorne Mall in Vernon Hills and shuttles are provided to practice.
The Bears will have two joint practices against preseason opponents open to the public. They practice against Miami Friday, Aug. 8 in advance of their preseason opener on Sunday, Aug. 10, and then on Friday, Aug. 15 in advance of their second preseason game with Buffalo to be played Sunday, Aug. 17.
Also, the annual Family Fest practice will return after a one-year hiatus in 2024 due to the Bears playing in the Hall of Fame Game. That practice at Soldier Field will be Sunday, Aug. 3. There is a charge for tickets to that practice and information will be forthcoming at a later date on the tickets.
