ESPN's 2024 NFL Redraft certain to outrage Chicago Bears fans
This time last year, there was no question that Caleb Williams was the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was even hailed as a generational talent, with the Chicago Bears seen as fortunate to land him thanks to Ryan Poles' savvy trade with the Carolina Panthers the year before.
Now, after just one season in the league, ESPN isn't sure the Bears made the right decision.
In a recent 2024 NFL redraft, ESPN's fan nation reporters went back in time to determine how last year's first round would unfold with one season in the books.
And, of course, they have Chicago selecting Jayden Daniels, not Caleb Williams, first overall.
"This was a tough one because the Bears love Williams, and if Daniels played with the Bears' struggling offensive line and interim coaching staff, this pick might be reversed," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote. "But Daniels took a four-win team to the NFC Championship Game, turning in one of the best seasons ever by a rookie quarterback. He finished fourth in Total QBR (70.5); Williams ranked 28th (46.8)."
Jayden Daniels vs. Caleb Williams is too early to call
Look, I get it. Patience is a lost virtue, especially when it comes to young NFL quarterbacks. Daniels' remarkable rookie season was fantastic to watch, but it was only one season. To suggest that one season is enough to change a projection about a quarterback who was the primary reason why the best head coaching candidate in the NFL, Ben Johnson, took the Bears job is ludicrous.
Caleb Williams was, and remains, the right pick by the Chicago Bears.
Cronin can't be blamed for selecting Daniels in this redraft. In fact, she’d likely face heavy criticism from the “what have you done for me lately” crowd if she stuck with Williams as the pick.
But that doesn't change the fact that ESPN's redraft is a misstep, even if Daniels dazzled this year.
Not long ago, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was hailed as the next big thing after his outstanding rookie season in 2023. However, while he was "decent" in 2024, he certainly showed signs of regression.
That's not to say Daniels will experience a similar regression, but it's a recent example of how NFL media can act too quickly to crown the next great quarterback.
Meanwhile, Caleb Williams overcame extreme adversity in Chicago in 2024 to have a fine rookie season by any standard. He set the NFL record for the most consecutive passes by a rookie without an interception and finished his first season shattering Bears rookie passing records.
Now, armed with Ben Johnson as his head coach, the sky's the limit for Williams.
To be fair, it's not like Williams dropped far in ESPN's NFL draft redo. He was the Commanders' pick at No. 2 overall. But for Chicago Bears fans, that's one pick too low.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —