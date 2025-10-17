Defensive line headlines keys to a Bears victory over Saints in Week 7
A common refrain when discussing NFL teams is 'you are what your record says you are', and this is true to a degree, but it doesn't tell the whole story. A one-win team can be dangerous on any given Sunday, and this is what the Chicago Bears are reminding themselves. After a thrilling 25-24 victory over the heavily favored Commanders on Monday night, the Bears are trying to avoid an upset themselves in Week 7.
Head coach Ben Johnson has insisted that Chicago's next opponent, the New Orleans Saints, are an ascending team that they won't overlook, putting his Bears on notice against the 1-5 Saints. This should be music to Bears fans' ears. Yes, the Bears are riding high on a three-game win streak, but they can't afford to immediately surrender all the momentum and real optimism by losing to a huge underdog team at home.
The NFC North is once again football's most brutal division and if the Bears want to stay in striking distance, they have to defeat the Saints convincingly. Here's how they can make that happen.
1. Caleb Williams must throw for 300 yards
This is not a shot at Caleb Williams. He's playing good football, taking real strides from last season as he continues to develop under Ben Johnson. What Chicago needs from him on Sunday, however, is another statement game. Not the kind that ends in a game-winning drive, but one that puts the game away early in the fourth quarter.
Another 300-yard performance with multiple touchdowns would do the trick. The Saints' defense is no push-over, but they're not exactly the cream of the crop. Playing at home with five games in his new offense now under his belt, Williams should be able to make this happen without too much trouble.
2. Hit Spencer Rattler with at least 4 sacks
Chicago's defense can't afford to overlook Rattler. He may be inexperienced, but he's been playing efficient football in his second season, completing over two-thirds of his passes in every game this year except the opener while tossing just one interception and taking less than two sacks per game. He will also be extra motivated to win this game, considering the fact that Caleb Williams took his starting role at Oklahoma University in 2021.
If there was ever a game for Chicago's pass rush to finally start producing, it's this one. New Orlean's offensive line ranks 31st and 32nd in pass block and run block win rates, respectively. There's no excuse then for Chicago not to bring Rattler down at least four times. Accomplishing this would likely force the young quarterback into more mistakes than he's accustomed to, including turnovers.
3. Establish the run early and often
I mentioned D'Andre Swift as one of my keys to victory against the Commanders and he delivered in spades. Now he needs to prove that wasn't a fluke. A big part of Caleb Williams' early struggles this season was due to a one-dimensional offense that couldn't run the ball. In Week 6, being able to run the ball opened up the entire field for Williams, and they need to do that again.
And the best part is it doesn't have to all fall on Swift. Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson both had meaningful contributions last week, and receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus can make plays out of the backfield, too.
Final Prediction: Bears win 34-20
A lot of Bears fans look at this matchup as a classic trap game. After triumphing over the Commanders, it would be so like the Bears to stumble against the 1-5 Saints and once again be the league's laughing stock. But I'm not buying that. Yes, the old Bears would probably lose this game. They probably would have lost their last game and the game before that one, too.
Instead, the Bears are 3-2 and riding a three-game win streak after dominating a team that just went to the NFC Championship a year ago. They've already proven several times this season that things really are different this year. I believe Ben Johnson when he says they won't overlook the Saints, and so I believe that a competitive first half will be followed by a dominant third quarter that breaks the game open and lets Chicago cruise to victory.