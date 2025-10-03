Despite steady play, Caleb Williams slips in NFL QB Power Rankings
Caleb Williams is enjoying an improved second season in the NFL, his first under coach Ben Johnson. The Chicago Bears are 2-2, and Williams is on pace to break several Bears single-season passing records.
At his current pace, Williams will throw for 3,938 yards and 34 touchdowns. Both totals would be franchise records.
Williams' quarterback rating is up 10 points from his rookie season, and he continues to show steady improvement as a pocket passer who can play on time week by week.
Yet, in the opinion of CBS Sports and their latest 2025 quarterback power rankings, Caleb Williams is a middle-of-the-pack starter.
Williams enters Week 5 ranked No. 16, which is actually down two spots from his Week 4 ranking.
"Like (Bo) Nix, his 2024 NFL Draft classmate, Williams has been more mercurial than steady so far," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin wrote. "His scrappy elusiveness and rocket arm have kept Chicago competitive under first-time coach Ben Johnson, however, and his arrow is still trending up."
Williams has been an easy target for criticism becuase of how his rookie season unfolded under Matt Eberflus. It was a a mixed bag of super highs and frustrating lows, but this year has been very different.
In fact, I believe a perfectly appropriate word to describe Williams over the last few games is steady. And with all due respect to these QB power rankings, there's no way players like Daniel Jones and Bo Nix belong ahead of Williams after the first quarter of 2025.
But, here we are. The standard is much higher for Caleb Williams than his quarterback peers, likely because he was a first overall pick who brought a unique personality to the league. Guys like him usually have to over-achieve in order to get the respect they deserve.
Williams and the Bears will enjoy a well-deserved bye week in Week 5 before returning to prime time against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.