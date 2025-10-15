DJ Moore injury could pave the way for breakout game from Luther Burden in Week 7
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore suffered what was apparently a much more serious injury than it appeared in Monday night's Week 6 victory over the Washington Commanders, one that forced him to remain in the hospital and miss the team flight back to Chicago.
Ben Johnson met with reporters on Tuesday and explained that Moore is dealing with a groin injury and is considered day-to-day ahead of the Bears' Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.
“As you guys heard, (WR) DJ (Moore) didn’t make it back on the plane with us, he stayed for precautionary reasons at the hospital,” Johnson said. “The good news is that he is back in Chicago now. We’ll take him day by day. But, we did get good news there from that visit. That was a groin injury.”
While losing Moore from the lineup would be a bummer, it would also open the door for more reps for rookie Luther Burden III, who's flashed high-end playmaking ability whenever his number has been called.
Burden ended the Commanders game with four catches for 51 yards.
Burden's rookie season now totals 11 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. His box score is an odd roller coaster ride; he has two games with negative receiving yards, a 101-yard game, and last week's impressive outing.
With more snaps should come more production, and the more chances the Bears give Burden to make plays after the catch, the higher his numbers will go.
Luther Burden has logged just 81 snaps in 2025, but his Pro Football Focus grade -- 74.6 -- is the highest of any Chicago Bears player on offense.
DJ Moore's PFF grade is currently 64.9.
Burden's 74.5 receiving grade is nearly 10 points higher than Moore's, too.
No, I'm not saying Burden will be an upgrade over Moore. But it will be fun to see him get more reps.
Hopefully, the Bears will eventually replace Olamide Zaccheaus in the three-receiver set (he has 189 snaps this season) with Burden, in some capacity.
Until then, Burden will wait for his time to shine. And that time could come in Week 7.