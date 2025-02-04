ESPN analyst offers bold trade idea for Bears to acquire Browns' Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett officially requested a trade Monday, sparking speculation around the NFL about which team might step up with a blockbuster offer for the generational sack artist.
The Chicago Bears' obvious need for a pass rusher has them on the short list of teams mentioned in trade hypotheticals, including this shocking suggestion by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller:
Miller has the Bears offering their first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft (one first-rounder and two second-rounders) for Garrett.
The Bears have plenty of NFL Draft capital to land Myles Garrett
At first glance, it seems like an insane price to pay -- three top-50 selections for one player. But this is Myles Garrett. This is a virtual lock for 14 or 15 sacks per year. And this is a deal that would transform the Chicago Bears' defense.
Let’s be honest: the best the Bears could expect from any first-round pick (or any pick in any draft class) is production that barely reaches 75% of Garrett's. So, the more you consider it, the more trading for Myles Garrett seems like a no-brainer.
At 29, Garrett is still in the prime of his career. Any team that trades for him can expect at least three or four more elite seasons. Breaking down a trade like Miller's proposal further, it’s essentially as if the Bears would be trading two second-round picks for Garrett, who would be the player Chicago 'adds' with the No. 10 overall pick.
Remember: there are several 2025 mock drafts that have the Bears targeting an edge rusher with the 10th pick. And if that's really the thinking inside Halas Hall, then GM Ryan Poles has no choice but to strongly consider a massive offer like this for Garrett.
Naturally, there will be resistance from the fanbase regarding a trade for Garrett. The Bears aren't just one player away from a Super Bowl run, and with so many needs along the offensive line, Chicago will need as much draft capital as possible.
Poles can take a huge step toward fixing the offensive line's problems with those three 2025 NFL draft selections. He can also fix Chicago's pass rush with those same picks in a swap for Myles Garrett.
Sure, it'll cost the Bears a pretty penny to acquire Garrett's contract, but you get what you pay for, right?
The Browns have to be willing to trade Myles Garrett, and they'd have to be willing to take an offer like Miller's that includes only one first-round pick. The Bears are in a unique position to offer Cleveland three top-50 picks in one draft class, and that might just be enough to get a deal done.
Buckle up, Bears fans. The next month or so is going to be wild.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —