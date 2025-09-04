ESPN predicts exciting outlook for Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams in 2025
A breakout season is expected from Chicago Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams now that head coach Ben Johnson is orchestrating the offense for the former first overall pick.
But Williams is unlike Johnson's previous quarterback, Jared Goff, who he turned into an MVP candidate with the Detroit Lions.
Unlike Goff, Williams has the kind of athletic ability that allows him to improvise and make plays outside of structure, something that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Bears will look to take advantage of this season.
"Now that we're past the preseason, watch for the Bears to flash some creativity to maximize quarterback Caleb Williams," Fowler wrote. "My sense from people in Chicago is that while head coach Ben Johnson would coach Williams relentlessly on the basics throughout camp, they would eventually play to Williams' strengths, utilizing his mobility and off-platform throwing as an off-script playmaker. Bears fans could see more of that in the regular season."
Imagine that! A coach who actually takes advantage of his players' strengths! What a concept!
Bears fans have suffered through years of mismanagement at quarterback since Justin Fields was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Whether it was Matt Nagy, Matt Eberflus, or the laundry list of play callers, it felt like the coaching staff always refused to do what makes the most sense: take advantage of what your QB does best.
That won't be the case with Johnson and Williams. The Bears were a vanilla offense in the preseason by design; that won't be the plan for Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Vikings. Whether it works or not is yet to be seen, but it's refreshing that there's a head coach in Chicago who appears to know what he's doing.