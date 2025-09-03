What keeps Ben Johnson up at night regarding this Bears offense
Ben Johnson's biggest concern regarding quarterback Caleb Williams might not be exactly what gives angst to most fans.
Whether Williams is reading defenses right, turning over the football or throwing errant deep passes doesn't worry Johnson as much as whether his QB is failing to get the ball to a variety of targets.
Johnson believes in Williams enough already to think he's prepared to run his attack if this occurs.
"It's not just the trust of whether he can do a certain job, it's sharing the wealth," Johnson said. "That's what keeps me up at night, is trying to make sure that all of our horses are fed. Because these guys, I mean, they're super talented players and we just need to get them a little space and the ball in their hands and they can make big things happen.
"And so I've been pretty transparent to them in the spring and so far in camp that if you're active on game day, we're going to have a role for you. We'll have some jobs for you. And then how big that is really dictated on how well you practice and really your track record going up into the week."
Johnson has made promises to receivers and it's up to Williams to keep them. The Bears QB has to make sure the checks Johnson wrote are all covered.
Then again, the receivers need to do their own parts in this or Williams' throws won't matter.
"I mean, we got a lot of playmakers out there now," wide receiver DJ Moore said. "So, I mean, you just choose who you want to and then we can make them look good after that.
"So, I mean, we try to take a lot off his plate, but at the same time, he is the quarterback, so he's just got to go out there and do his thing."
It might seem like Williams is the greatest wild card in this buildup to the season and Monday Night Football for the offense, but Johnson believes it's an equal-opportunity attack.
"I think we’ll have a real good feel as a coaching staff for what we’re going to get out of Caleb on Monday night, with how he approaches the next few days," Johnson said. "It’s going to help dictate how I call the game, as well.
"Are we going to put the ball in his hands and on his shoulders to carry us through? Everybody on the offense is going to have to carry the load at some point in this game. You talk about one-on-ones with our O-line up front, but I think our backs have to hold up in protection, our tight ends have to be involved, our receivers have to be physical. It’s everybody here."
A year ago Johnson might not have had the confidence in Williams he has. The year in the offense under Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown doesn't count for much, as Johnson said, but it did help Williams reach his current stage of development in a small way. Now he needs to keep advancing.
"Yeah. I think knowledge of football and NFL football has grown even just sitting in some of the meetings this year and even today and going through our first game week and just understanding things I may not have understood last year," Williams said. "Whether that’s defenses, whether it’s offenses, whether it’s just scheme in offense or defense, I think I’ve taken a step there.
"I have to keep taking those steps throughout this year and many years from now. But I think Ben–I’ve said it multiple times–he’s been great for me. He has pushed me. But like I’ve said many times, he’s a teacher and he will be persistent until you get it."
Perhaps the most important thing Williams thinks he has learned from Johnson isn't getting the ball to as many different receivers as possible as much as it is staying competitive throughout games.
"Being able to adjust to those and be level-minded throughout the whole game is really important," Williams said. "From there, once you adjust, it’s being able to go out there and execute.
"And even when things aren’t in our favor in maybe the first quarter, second quarter, whatever the case may be and that sense of we haven’t adjusted fully yet is being able to still execute our base plays and get positive yards, positive gains, and keep us on the field and not have negative plays.”
If he gets this all done, there will be plenty of happy receivers and very few sleepless nights for Johnson.
