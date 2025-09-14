Fantasy Football experts predict big day for Bears' Rome Odunze vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears are looking for another hot start Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season. But this time, against the NFC North rival Lions in Detroit, they're also hoping for a decent finish.
Quarterback Caleb Williams started 10 of 10 in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, but his accuracy plummeted in the second half of the 27-24 loss in which the Bears blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. But against a Lions' defense now playing without departed coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Fantasy Football experts at Yahoo are predicting a big day for the Bears' offense.
MORE: Caleb Williams admits 'frustration' at bad passes in Week 1 loss to Vikings
At least, that is, for receiver Rome Odunze. Coming off a rookie season in which he caught 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns, Odunze got off to a good start against the Vikings. He caught six passes for only 37 yards, but snagged a touchdown in the loss.
Against a Lions' defense that surrendered two touchdown passes to Jordan Love in a loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, Odunze could put up some big numbers.
MORE: Chicago Bears inactive list: Grady Jarrett will face the Lions
In its weekly "Start 'Em or Sit 'Em" advice, Yahoo says Fantasy Football owners should insert Odunze into their lineups for Sunday's game at Ford Field.
MORE: Bears would face bleak 0-2 history and ghosts of 1932 with loss to Lions Sunday
Writes Yahoo: "Odunze salvaged his day with a touchdown, but don’t overlook his team-high nine targets. He’s still on track to emerge as the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in 2025; people just might not realize it yet. That will change after a trip to the fast track in Detroit."