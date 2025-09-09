Bear Digest

Winners & Losers from Bears' Monday Night Football meltdown vs. Vikings

On the verge of taking a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears' imploded in an ugly 27-24 loss to the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) makes a tackle on Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84)
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) makes a tackle on Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

On the first play of the fourth quarter at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears seemed to be in complete control of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Caleb Williams looked sharp early. Dennis Allen's defense was dominating. And kicker Cairo Santos was lining up for a field goal and a two-touchdown lead.

Santos' 50-yard field goal sailed wide right. And then everything went way wrong.

What once was almost a 20-6 lead improbably deteriorated into a nightmarish fourth quarter in a soul-crushing 27-24 loss to the hated Vikings.

MORE: Bears' QB Caleb Williams sends message to Vikings with Brian Urlacher jersey

On a night filled with early teases and gigantic momentum swings, some early winners - like the Bears - ultimately turned into losers.

WINNERS

Nashson Wright - the cornerback was torched early for a 42-yard interference penalty, but recovered to step in front of Justin Jefferson for a 74-yard Pick Six that seemed to put the Bears in control up 17-6 in the third quarter.

Dayo Odeyingbo - The defensive end set the edge on running plays, had a sack of Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy and lived in Minnesota's backfield the first three quarters.

Caleb Williams - See below because we know what you're thinking. But on display at times was definitely good Caleb. He completed his first 10 passes. He ran for a touchdown. He threw for a touchdown. He didn't commit a turnover. He used his legs to extend plays and took only two sacks.

MORE: Caleb Williams makes emphatic statement with opening drive against the Vikings

LOSERS

Ben Johnson - For all the hype and hope, the Bears' offense was predictable and - for most of the game - not productive. 0 gadget plays. 12 penalties.

Caleb Williams - Mixed in with the good, he at times looked awful. He missed wide-open receivers, including receiver D.J. Moore for what should have been a walk-in touchdown. When the Vikings took control, the offense failed on six consecutive third-down plays.

MORE: Jaylon Johnson fill-in shocks Vikings with 74-yard Pick Six to stretch Bears' lead

Dennis Allen - Injury-depleted and worn down, his defense that dominated for three quarters completely ran out of gas and allowed touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the fourth to help cough up an 11-point lead.

Cairo Santos - A 50-yarder is by no means a chip-shot, but his field-goal attempt to start the fourth quarter felt like it could have buried the Vikings. Instead, his miss energized them.

Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright ) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings
Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright ) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings / David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News