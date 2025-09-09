Winners & Losers from Bears' Monday Night Football meltdown vs. Vikings
On the first play of the fourth quarter at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears seemed to be in complete control of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Caleb Williams looked sharp early. Dennis Allen's defense was dominating. And kicker Cairo Santos was lining up for a field goal and a two-touchdown lead.
Santos' 50-yard field goal sailed wide right. And then everything went way wrong.
What once was almost a 20-6 lead improbably deteriorated into a nightmarish fourth quarter in a soul-crushing 27-24 loss to the hated Vikings.
On a night filled with early teases and gigantic momentum swings, some early winners - like the Bears - ultimately turned into losers.
WINNERS
Nashson Wright - the cornerback was torched early for a 42-yard interference penalty, but recovered to step in front of Justin Jefferson for a 74-yard Pick Six that seemed to put the Bears in control up 17-6 in the third quarter.
Dayo Odeyingbo - The defensive end set the edge on running plays, had a sack of Vikings' quarterback J.J. McCarthy and lived in Minnesota's backfield the first three quarters.
Caleb Williams - See below because we know what you're thinking. But on display at times was definitely good Caleb. He completed his first 10 passes. He ran for a touchdown. He threw for a touchdown. He didn't commit a turnover. He used his legs to extend plays and took only two sacks.
LOSERS
Ben Johnson - For all the hype and hope, the Bears' offense was predictable and - for most of the game - not productive. 0 gadget plays. 12 penalties.
Caleb Williams - Mixed in with the good, he at times looked awful. He missed wide-open receivers, including receiver D.J. Moore for what should have been a walk-in touchdown. When the Vikings took control, the offense failed on six consecutive third-down plays.
Dennis Allen - Injury-depleted and worn down, his defense that dominated for three quarters completely ran out of gas and allowed touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the fourth to help cough up an 11-point lead.
Cairo Santos - A 50-yarder is by no means a chip-shot, but his field-goal attempt to start the fourth quarter felt like it could have buried the Vikings. Instead, his miss energized them.