Five reasons why the Bears should sign DE Za'Darius Smith
It's an exciting time for Chicago Bears fans.
Early glimpses of the innovative offense and aggressive defense schemes are very encouraging. The talent on the roster is energized and giving full effort at higher standards of accountability and excellence under head coach Ben Johnson.
Players and fans alike are hoping that together this will yield a winning season in 2025 for the first time in seven years. To increase the odds of this happening, it's critical that the Bears field the most competitive team they can come September.
This should mean signing free agent defensive end Za'Darius Smith, which I first wrote about last month.
Here's why:
1. While the Bears' pass rush is flashing and looked great at Family Fest, I'm reminded that it always does in preseason. While I'm optimistic about defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme, I'd feel even more confident heading into the season if he had another experienced pass rusher who can thrive in that scheme.
2. The Bears have a brutal schedule. The Bears' defense will face the second-toughest set of opposing offenses from 2024. And they play in a division with the toughest average offensive lines in the NFL. A strong pass rush is especially important this season to increase chances of winning games.
3. The Bears need another pass rusher with a track record of high production to complement defensive ends Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. One not named Micah Parsons, who many fans have been daydreaming about, and isn't available for trade. And even if he were, it would cost the equivalent of 2+ first round draft picks and $42M per year which the Bears can’t afford the way their roster is constructed.
4. Smith is still a free agent. Last season, he was paid $11.5 million and produced nine sacks in seventeen games. While he is 32 years old, he hasn't shown signs of slowing down. He can still be an effective rotational pass rusher, especially on critical downs. It would probably take a two-year deal to sign him, perhaps at a slightly higher price tag. But even if his contract was $13 million AAV for two years, the Bears could make it work if they increased cash spending and reworked wide receiver DJ Moore's or Montez Sweat's contract to get under the cap.
5. If the Bears want to go "all-in" on winning now with head coach Ben Johnson and while quarterback Caleb Williams is on his rookie deal, this move gives the team the best chance for a winning season and a wild-card berth. It also helps that Smith played in Detroit with Johnson last season. Johnson is aware of what Smith brings to the table.
Will it happen? There is precedent. Bears general manager Ryan Poles has an annual habit of signing a pass rusher in August. Let's hope that he keeps that tradition alive this year and signs Za'Darius Smith before he's off the market.