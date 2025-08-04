The guys with all the answers on Chicago Bears special teams
Making an NFL team for many players can come down to what they can contribute on special teams, regardless of experience level.
For two years, Travis Homer has remained on the Bears roster largely because of what he has done on special teams. It's not easy for a veteran to stay on a roster with only six carries and three catches for two seasons without having that extra ability.
For this reason, Homer must be considered again to be among those fringe players who have a solid chance again, depending greatly upon how many backs they do keep for the 53-man roster.
Homer's skill set is not limited to the practice field or in games. He knows his stuff, says special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
"Somebody that's really always on the details of quizzes is Travis Homer," Hightower said. "He's extremely competitive. He's always front and center on that stuff with the quizzes."
Homer has 13 special teams tackles in his two Bears seasons, including a team-high seven in 2023.
If it comes down to Homer or rookie running back Kyle Monangai for a roster spot with running backs, Homer could be challenged when it comes to his strong suit. Monangai holds his own in special teams knowledge.
"To stay in a running back room, with rookies, Kyle is extremely smart," Hightower said. "He's extremely smart and it's hard to get him (stumped) as well, but he's on his details. So those are two to give you."
The Bears kept four backs last year and both figure to make it to the roster if they do again. However, Ian Wheeler can't be ruled out as well.
The running backs will have more chances to display their abilities Sunday in the first preseason game, as will their special teams.
