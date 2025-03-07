Former No. 2 overall pick dubbed perfect 2025 free-agent match for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' 2025 free agency priorities have shifted since GM Ryan Poles' two massive trades for offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Now, the focus shifts to the defensive line, where the Bears are expected to be big spenders on pass rushers.
In fact, one former Dennis Allen understudy and a past No. 2 overall pick was named a perfect free-agent match for the Bears: Chase Young.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young is the perfect complement to Montez Sweat for Chicago's defense.
"Even though Young hasn’t yet met the sky-high expectations of being a No. 2 overall pick, he’s rounded into a solid pass-rusher who could command more than anticipated in free agency," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "Pairing him with Montez Sweat on the outside could inject some juice into the Bears’ defensive front."
Chase Young is perfect fit for Chicago Bears in 2025 free agency
Young hasn't delivered on his NFL projection when he entered the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2020 Draft. He was considered one of the best pass-rushing prospects in quite some time, but injuries have derailed his once-promising outlook.
Remember: Young took home the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, only to regress to 1.5 sacks in 10 games in 2021. He tore his ACL and patellar tendon in Week 10 and didn't return to action until Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.
Young's time with the Commanders ended in 2023, when he was traded in November to the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints this past season, finishing with 5.5 sacks and proving for the first time in three years that he can play a full 17 games.
Young won't turn 26 until 10 days before the 2025 NFL Draft, and if his injuries are behind him, his best football is still ahead.
"During his lone season with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and the Saints in 2024, Young was effective as a pass-rusher, amassing 66 pressures and a 13.7% pass-rush win rate," Locker wrote. "Allen’s 4-3 scheme is exactly where Young has flourished in the past few years: Since 2023, his 18.6% pass-rush win rate out of the alignment is the eighth best among qualified edge rushers."
According to Spotrac, Chase Young's projected market value is $17.5 million per year (four-year, $70.1 million expected contract in 2025 free agency). It's the kind of contract the Bears can certainly afford, considering they still rank in the top half of team salary cap space.
Young certainly makes sense for the Bears because of his age and untapped upside, especially in Dennis Allen's system and alongside Montez Sweat.
