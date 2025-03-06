Chicago Bears fans ecstatic after massive trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson
Chicago Bears fans have been waiting a long time for an offensive line that they can believe in. And after two massive trades by general manager Ryan Poles that landed All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and one of last year's big-ticket free agents Jonah Jackson, belief in the Bears' o-line is beginning to form.
Check out the results of a poll I posted to X (formerly Twitter) asking Bears fans to grade the package of trades. They speak for themselves:
Over 98% of Bears fans who voted gave the Thuney and Jackson trades at least a 'B', with 63.2% giving Poles an 'A'.
It isn't often that Chicago Bears fans overwhelmingly agree on a good move by the team, but in this case, they do.
Chicago Bears' transformation on offense has begun
It's hard not to love these trades. The Bears ended the 2024 season with one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, leaving GM Ryan Poles with a massive rebuild on his hands. With at least three starting spots to fill, he wasted no time locking down two key positions by landing Thuney and Jackson.
Joe Thuney is the crown jewel of these moves. Fresh off of back-to-back All-Pro seasons, the future Hall-of-Fame guard instantly elevates the Bears’ offensive line while bringing invaluable leadership to the locker room. Even at 32, Thuney still has plenty of elite football left in him, which is great news for quarterback Caleb Williams, who was sacked an NFL-high 68 times last season.
Thuney will be a force multiplier on the offensive line. His experience will be invaluable to both the left tackle and center, elevating the entire unit. Plus, his elite pass protection will give Caleb Williams the security he lacked last season, erasing the pocket ghosts that haunted him down the stretch.
It's safe to say the Chicago Bears are the early winners of the 2025 NFL offseason, and it's only just beginning.
