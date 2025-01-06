Game balls from the Bears' dramatic win over the Packers
The Chicago Bears season is over sooner than the fans would have liked, but they ended it in spectacular fashion: a thrilling win over their bitter rival, the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. The victory snapped a ten-game losing streak this season as well as an eleven-game losing streak to Green Bay, and it was the Bears’ first win at Lambeau Field since 2015.
It had to feel good for the veterans in the locker rooms, especially Jaylon Johnson and Cole Kmet. Both have been with the Bears since they were drafted in 2020, and this was the first time they’d been able to celebrate a win over the Packers.
Now, for the last time this season, let’s hand out some Chicago Bears victory game balls.
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams finally led the Bears on a game-winning drive without something wild to spoil the ending, like a blocked field goal or a desperate Hail Mary. No, this time, he did exactly what it took to win, and the Bears won.
Williams made some more history for the franchise, too. He became the first Bears quarterback since Jay Cutler in 2009 to start every game in a season. Considering all the sacks and hits he took behind a porous offensive line, that’s wildly impressive.
Special Teams
Let’s lump the entire unit together for this Bears game ball. Chicago’s special teams played a terrific game. First, there was the trick play on the punt return that led to a Josh Blackwell 94-yard touchdown return in the first quarter. Then, of course, we have Cairo Santos, who sealed the win with a 51-yard field goal attempt in the cold and wind of Lambeau Field. In a game that was ugly all-around, special teams were special.
DJ Moore
Caleb William’s lone passing touchdown of the day was mainly due to DJ Moore, who caught a screen at the line of scrimmage, broke several tackles, and carried it 32 yards to the endzone. He finished the day catching nine passes for 86 yards.
Jaylon Johnson
Not a bad week for Chicago’s CB1. On Thursday, it was announced that Johnson was returning to the Pro Bowl. On Sunday, he finally beat the Packers for the first time as a Bear. He played a big role in getting this win, as Chicago’s first offensive touchdown came after Johnson ‘Peanut Punched’ the ball out of Jayden Reed’s hands at Green Bay’s 30-yard line. Chicago recovered and scored less than a minute later.
