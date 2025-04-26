Grading the Chicago Bears' selection of CB Zah Frazier in fifth round of 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears were finally back on the clock at pick No. 169 in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and selected UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.
The Bears traded down several times over the last few rounds, but stayed put at No. 169 for productive cornerback who set a school record with six interceptions in 2024.
"Long-limbed corner with low career rep count but impressive production in lone starting season," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "Frazier is long, fast and athletic but upright and gawky in transitions from off-man coverage. He stays connected to all forms of vertical routes and uses his length/leaping ability to shade deep windows for the quarterback. He sees well from zone coverage and can burst/stride into plays on the football that some can’t get to. Frazier will turn 25 years old as a rookie and started only 10 games at UTSA, but his traits, in-season improvement and ball production could make him a Day 3 pick with upside as an outside corner."
Frazier (6-foot-3, 186 pounds) ran a blistering 4.36 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine. He's a rare combination of plus-size and plus-speed at cornerback. He'll join an already talented defensive back room that includes Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson.
As for a grade? This pick earns a solid B. At this point in the 2025 NFL Draft, teams have to throw darts on physical traits. Frazier has them in spades.