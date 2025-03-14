Grading the Chicago Bears' signing of WR Olamide Zaccheaus in 2025 NFL free agency
The Chicago Bears were back at it in 2025 NFL free agency on Thursday night, signing veteran wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year deal.
Zaccheaus, 27, had a career year with the Washington Commanders in 2024, totaling 45 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns. His added value on special teams (he returned 17 punts for 179 yards last season) is a bonus for a Bears team that is still searching for its primary return man.
Olamide Zaccheaus entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent from Virginia, and proved his NFL stock with the Atlanta Falcons from 2019 to 2022. He's since played on a series of one-year deals, first with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before signing with the Commanders last season.
Olamide Zaccheaus adds experience and versatility to the Chicago Bears' WR room
Overall, signing Olamide Zaccheaus is a solid decision by the Chicago Bears. No, he isn't a sexy transaction that will have Bears fans rushing to buy his jersey, and he won't be a popular pick in 2025 fantasy football drafts. But he will be a guy that offers value as a slot receiver and who's capable of making plays when his number is called.
However, I don't think Zaccheaus is the final piece to the Bears' wide receiver corps. In fact, this signing tells me that Chicago will prioritize wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps even as early as with one of their two second-round picks.
It's no knock on Zaccheaus, who could be a pleasant surprise and play so well that he earns a multi-year extension to stick around. But his NFL status is teetering on becoming a journeyman receiver meant to provide reliability and stability while a team figures out a more long-term option.
As a result, the Chicago Bears earn a solid C+ for this move. It's not a headline-grabber, nor should it be. But Zaccheaus will have some memorable moments in 2025, both as a receiver and return man, making Bears fans thankful he's part of the roster.
