Grady Jarrett's highlights show why he's a game-changer for the Chicago Bears
The offensive line has received all of the offseason attention for the Chicago Bears, and for good reason. General manager Ryan Poles went to work and quickly repaired a unit that plagued Caleb Williams and the offense in 2024.
That shouldn't be the case in 2025, especially not with Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman added to the starting lineup and with Ben Johnson calling plays.
But the offense will only be part of the story for the Bears next season. The defense, led by new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, must also do its part.
One of the biggest yet under-discussed acquisitions the Chicago Bears made this offseason to accomplish that goal was the signing of long-time stud defensive tackle, Grady Jarrett.
Sure, Jarrett's addition received a burst of headlines after his insanely entertaining introductory press conference, but it still feels like the 10-year pro isn't getting the hype he deserves as the Bears' new stud three-tech.
Chicago hasn't had an interior defensive lineman like Jarrett in a very long time. And the defense has suffered because of it. With Jarrett added to a rotation that includes Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings, the Bears' interior defensive line has the potential to rival the best in the NFC.
"It's an exciting time," Jarrett said. "I'm just ready for a new challenge. I feel like the work that I've done in Atlanta is never-ending, but it served its purpose as far as my time with the Falcons. The things and the lessons that I learned in my hometown, I want to bring it to Chicago and just be my best self, and I'm just excited for a new challenge."
Take a second to check out Jarrett's highlights. And get excited. He will quickly become the heartbeat of the defense, which is something that's been missing from this team recently.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —