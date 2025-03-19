Grady Jarrett to wear jersey number of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer — and it might look strange
The Chicago Bears' newest additions have picked the jersey numbers they're going to wear this season, and one of the team's highest profile signings made an interesting choice.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett wore the number 97 for his entire 10 year career with the Atlanta Falcons.
In Chicago, that number is already worn by nose tackle Andrew Billings, and evidently Jarrett couldn't get it from him.
Instead, he chose the number 50 that he worn in college at Clemson. But Bears fans most famously associate it with Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary.
Jarrett is far from the first player to don the number since Iron Mike retired after the 1992 season.
Undrafted free agent linebacker Carl Jones wore it this past season. Former Bears starter Jerrell Freeman wore it too, right after former first-round pick Shea McClellin had it when he moved to linebacker.
The strangest part will be seeing Jarrett wearing a number in the 50s at the defensive tackle position.
The Bears have had defensive ends wear numbers in the 50s, but interior linemen have stuck to numbers in the 90s, 70s and 60s.
Fortunately, Jarrett is the caliber of player who can do Singletary's number justice and maybe make us forget how out of place 50 will look on a 290-pound body in the NFL.