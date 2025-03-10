How Grady Jarrett fits into Dennis Allen's Chicago Bears defensive line
Immediately after making a splash at edge rusher, the Chicago Bears doubled-down on their investment in the defensive line with Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
He gives new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a reliable, consistent presence on the interior that will make his job and the rest of the defensive line's jobs easier.
Jarrett's most visible impact will be all the attention he commands from opposing offensive lines. Last season, he was double teamed or chipped on just under 60 percent of his pass rushing snaps, which ranked in the top 25 among defensive tackles.
That means more one-on-one pass rushes for Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings and the rest of the players the Bears rotate in at defensive tackle.
Jarrett's experience and versatility along the interior should also open up what Allen does with his personnel in passing situations.
The Saints' defense regularly implemented an "okie" front on long down and distances, where Allen used only three defensive linemen on the field while moving both linebackers up to the line of scrimmage around the nose tackle.
The other two defensive linemen play in an alignment more similar to a 3-4 defensive end, a position Jarrett has experience playing in Atlanta from 2021-2023.
More than anything, his addition means Allen has more freedom to rotate his defensive tackles to keep them all fresh.
Soon to be age 32, Jarrett isn't going to be an every-down player. The Bears can now take a Philadelphia Eagles-like approach of mixing in Dexter, Billings and Zacch Pickens so none of them are gassed.
That doesn't include when Allen rotates defensive ends inside to defensive tackles in some passing situations to get more edge rushers on the field.
The Bears defensive coordinator has a lot more options now with Jarrett in the fold.