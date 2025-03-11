4 Chicago Bears under the most pressure after 2025 free agency signings
The Chicago Bears made significant upgrades to their roster with the free agent deals they agreed to on Monday, along with the trades Ryan Poles executed for his offensive line.
The additions of outside talent will increase the pressure on some of the players already on the roster who now have to step up their game to keep up with the improving team around them.
Some players will benefit a ton from better teammates around them, while others will have to prove to the team that they belong in significant roles or risk losing their opportunities.
These are the four Bears players under the most pressure following the team's big moves to start free agency.
D'Andre Swift
The prized free agent signing from last offseason underwhelmed in his first year in Chicago, but it was easy to place some of the blame on an inconsistent offensive line.
Not anymore.
With Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson replacing the entire interior, Swift should have a solid set of blockers in front of him and a scheme he's familiar with from Ben Johnson.
The Bears chose not to make running back a priority in free agency to upgrade the position, so the pressure is on Swift to be a 1,000 yard rusher and well over four yards per carry again in 2025.
That is, unless Poles takes Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Andrew Billings
The signing of veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett likely moves Gervon Dexter down the depth chart, but the real pressure will be on nose tackle Andrew Billings.
He was having a great season in 2024 before suffering a torn pectoral, but now he's entering the last year of his contract in 2025.
If he is slow to recover from surgery, Dexter will likely slide over and fill in at nose tackle until Billings returns.
If Dexter continues to improve, he might keep that starting spot from Billings and move the veteran to the bench instead.
Even if the injured nose tackle is 100 percent for OTAs and minicamp, Dexter is still the long term future on the interior, and the pressure will be on Billings to hold him off as long as he can.
Kiran Amegadjie
Poles put all of his investment so far into the interior of the offensive line. He stayed out of an expensive left tackle market, leaving Kiran Amegadjie as Braxton Jones' only competition to start.
At the NFL combine, Poles said the spot will be up for grabs, and the team is hoping their 2024 third-round pick can take a step forward.
Whether Amegadjie progresses or not, he may be forced into the starting role for the summer as Jones recovers from ankle surgery
The initial prognosis was that Jones could be ready for training camp, but someone else will have to play left tackle in minicamp and OTAs.
If the Bears don't draft a left tackle with their first round pick, that will be Amegadjie, and the pressure will be on to see what progress he's made.
Austin Booker
The Bears targeted Dayo Odeyingbo to take over as the new starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat, but the release of DeMarcus Walker means Dennis Allen needs a new number three in the rotation.
Right now, the only other defensive ends under contract are Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy and Jamree Kromah.
The pressure will be on the second-year edge rusher that Poles traded back into the draft to take in the fifth round.
Booker flashed as a rookie with 1.5 sacks, but with fewer than 300 NFL snaps under his belt, he has a long way to go before he'll be trusted with such an important role on this defense.
He has to take a big step forward this offseason or risk getting buried on the depth chart.