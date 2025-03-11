Bear Digest

4 Chicago Bears under the most pressure after 2025 free agency signings

The Chicago Bears' free agent signings (and trades) will increase the pressure on players already on the roster who must step up their game to keep up with the improving team around them.

Lorin Cox

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) pitches the ball to running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) pitches the ball to running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears made significant upgrades to their roster with the free agent deals they agreed to on Monday, along with the trades Ryan Poles executed for his offensive line.

The additions of outside talent will increase the pressure on some of the players already on the roster who now have to step up their game to keep up with the improving team around them.

Some players will benefit a ton from better teammates around them, while others will have to prove to the team that they belong in significant roles or risk losing their opportunities.

These are the four Bears players under the most pressure following the team's big moves to start free agency.

D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushes past Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson on a third quarter run
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) rushes past Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on a third quarter run at Ford Field / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The prized free agent signing from last offseason underwhelmed in his first year in Chicago, but it was easy to place some of the blame on an inconsistent offensive line.

Not anymore.

With Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson replacing the entire interior, Swift should have a solid set of blockers in front of him and a scheme he's familiar with from Ben Johnson.

The Bears chose not to make running back a priority in free agency to upgrade the position, so the pressure is on Swift to be a 1,000 yard rusher and well over four yards per carry again in 2025.

That is, unless Poles takes Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Andrew Billings

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The signing of veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett likely moves Gervon Dexter down the depth chart, but the real pressure will be on nose tackle Andrew Billings.

He was having a great season in 2024 before suffering a torn pectoral, but now he's entering the last year of his contract in 2025.

If he is slow to recover from surgery, Dexter will likely slide over and fill in at nose tackle until Billings returns.

If Dexter continues to improve, he might keep that starting spot from Billings and move the veteran to the bench instead.

Even if the injured nose tackle is 100 percent for OTAs and minicamp, Dexter is still the long term future on the interior, and the pressure will be on Billings to hold him off as long as he can.

Kiran Amegadjie

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (72) during Chicago Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Poles put all of his investment so far into the interior of the offensive line. He stayed out of an expensive left tackle market, leaving Kiran Amegadjie as Braxton Jones' only competition to start.

At the NFL combine, Poles said the spot will be up for grabs, and the team is hoping their 2024 third-round pick can take a step forward.

Whether Amegadjie progresses or not, he may be forced into the starting role for the summer as Jones recovers from ankle surgery

The initial prognosis was that Jones could be ready for training camp, but someone else will have to play left tackle in minicamp and OTAs.

If the Bears don't draft a left tackle with their first round pick, that will be Amegadjie, and the pressure will be on to see what progress he's made.

Austin Booker

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears targeted Dayo Odeyingbo to take over as the new starting defensive end opposite Montez Sweat, but the release of DeMarcus Walker means Dennis Allen needs a new number three in the rotation.

Right now, the only other defensive ends under contract are Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, Daniel Hardy and Jamree Kromah.

The pressure will be on the second-year edge rusher that Poles traded back into the draft to take in the fifth round.

Booker flashed as a rookie with 1.5 sacks, but with fewer than 300 NFL snaps under his belt, he has a long way to go before he'll be trusted with such an important role on this defense.

He has to take a big step forward this offseason or risk getting buried on the depth chart.

