High grades continue rolling in for Chicago Bears' selection of TE Colston Loveland
The feeling around the Chicago Bears as the 2025 NFL Draft approached was that there was serious interest in the first-round tight end market. And while much of that feeling centered around former Penn State star Tyler Warren, there was a developing narrative that Michigan's Colston Loveland was trending inside Halas Hall.
That narrative turned into reality at the 10th overall pick, where the Chicago Bears selected Loveland and added him to an offense led by Ben Johnson featuring Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze.
Loveland will instantly become the top pass-catching target in the tight end room and form a top-tier tight end tandem with Cole Kmet.
The visions of Loveland scoring touchdowns at Soldier Field have NFL draft experts issuing high grades for the Bears' first-rounder.
"Critics will question Loveland's production at Michigan, but the offense wasn't catered around him the way it was with some of the other tight ends in this class, including Penn State's Tyler Warren," Fox Sports' Rob Rang wrote. "Bears fans won't necessarily appreciate this note, but Loveland is cut from the same cloth as the Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta or the Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers, playing tight end like a big receiver. Of course, no one knows LaPorta's impact better than new Bears head coach Ben Johnson. I'm surprised that Loveland went ahead of Warren, but the Michigan product's agility, smooth acceleration and soft hands should make him an immediate difference-maker for Caleb Williams and the Bears."
I think Bears fans certainly appreciate a LaPorta comp after seeing the damage he can do up close over the last two seasons.
If Loveland has an impact similar to Bowers or LaPorta in Chicago in 2025, the Bears passing game would likely shatter single-season records. Unlike Bowers in 2024, Loveland will be surrounded by elite playmakers at wide receiver and a solid incumbent at tight end, not to mention a quarterback with generational talent.
The excitement over Loveland's role with the Bears will continue to grow in the coming days, especially as NFL experts and analysts continue to dole out high grades.