How the Bears signing Drew Dalman in free agency impacts team's 2025 NFL Draft plan
The Chicago Bears' offensive line got a major facelift over the past week. First, GM Ryan Poles made trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. Then, Poles signed a new center, Drew Dalman, shortly after the legal tampering period opened up on Monday.
Heading into this offseason, it was universally agreed upon that Chicago needed to invest heavily into the offensive line. They've now done that, and it's still only March. The upshot from this is that the Bears now have flexibility when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Bears can focus on best player available in first round of NFL Draft
While most mock drafts thus far have had the Bears drafting the top offensive lineman when they're on the clock at tenth overall, that should start to change. Chicago still needs more depth on the line, but their starting five is suddenly an impressive unit.
With Chicago's biggest needs addressed in free agency, Poles has now given himself the flexibility to draft whoever he likes best when it's his turn on draft night. That could be the generational running back from Boise State, Ashton Jeanty, or maybe it's a pass rusher like James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee. Given Chicago's lack of depth at tight end recently, it could even be Penn State standout Tyler Warren.
Whichever way they go in the draft, Poles deserves credit for the position he's put himself in. Now he can feel free to address other positions on the roster, safe in the knowledge that he's done as good of a job as could be expected in building up the offensive line.
