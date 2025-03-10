How Drew Dalman fits into Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears offense
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said at the NFL combine that he wanted a "strong presence at center" for Caleb Williams.
He found one in free agent Drew Dalman from the Atlanta Falcons.
The former fourth-round pick out of Stanford has been a solid starter for the last three seasons and helped stabilize the offensive line for Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix this year after Dalman returned from an ankle injury.
It should be a natural transition for Dalman to Johnson's offense in the running game, if the new Bears coach sticks to the philosophy he had with the Detroit Lions.
Dalman was at his best in the Falcons' outside zone running game, which Atlanta called on about 57 percent of their rushing plays in 2024.
Outside zone was the most frequent run concept for Johnson's Lions at about 38 percent. The new Bears offense may ask Dalman to block a wider variety of run concepts, but it should primarily stick to his bread and butter.
In the passing game, Dalman will need to brace for one big change that should make his job easier: more play action.
The Falcons offense used the play-fake on about 17 percent of their passing plays in 2024. Johnson and the Lions were among the league leaders at 38 percent.
Play action can slow down opposing pass rushers who have to check and see if the play is actually a run before they go full bore after the quarterback.
Dalman will also have to adjust to a QB who hold the ball a little bit longer than what he blocked for in Atlanta.
Caleb Williams' average time from snap to pass attempt was 2.74 seconds last year, according to PFF. Penix and Kirk Cousins were almost identical at 2.53 and 2.52 seconds, respectively.
The most important thing Dalman can provide is stability. Having that veteran presence in the middle will be critical for Williams' development, and the free agent center needs to make sure his ankle injury issues from the past two seasons don't follow him to Chicago.
