‘I don’t know which move I love more’ — Chicago’s new acquisitions are in the building and Bears Twitter is psyched
March has been one helluva month at Halas Hall, where, over the last two weeks, the Chicago Bears have:
- Given their previously-leaky offensive line a makeover, acquiring former Pro Bowl guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade.
- Signed arguably the best-available free agent center in Drew Dalman.
- Brought in up-and-coming EDGE rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and veteran D-lineman Grady Jarrett, also via free agency
This flurry of activity has Bears Twitter freaking out. But in a good way.
Chicago Bears Nation Blows Up Social Media
Some canny Twitter denizens are digging the non-football gravitas the newbie Bears bring into the locker room:
For her part, a local Chicago sports anchor noted that Thuney et al are already helping change the culture:
A few folks are so dang happy that they want to give Bears GM Ryan Poles some fancy headwear
One fan a dropped a classic Larry David GIF, which, generally speaking, isn’t a bad thing.
Finally, a Bears legend straight-up took a victory lap:
And like Chicago’s social media users, we don’t know which move we love more.
