‘I don’t know which move I love more’ — Chicago’s new acquisitions are in the building and Bears Twitter is psyched

Alan Goldsher

Newly acquired Chicago Bears offensive guard Joe Thuney
Newly acquired Chicago Bears offensive guard Joe Thuney / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
March has been one helluva month at Halas Hall, where, over the last two weeks, the Chicago Bears have:

  • Given their previously-leaky offensive line a makeover, acquiring former Pro Bowl guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade.
  • Signed arguably the best-available free agent center in Drew Dalman.

This flurry of activity has Bears Twitter freaking out. But in a good way.

Chicago Bears Nation Blows Up Social Media

Some canny Twitter denizens are digging the non-football gravitas the newbie Bears bring into the locker room:

For her part, a local Chicago sports anchor noted that Thuney et al are already helping change the culture:

A few folks are so dang happy that they want to give Bears GM Ryan Poles some fancy headwear

One fan a dropped a classic Larry David GIF, which, generally speaking, isn’t a bad thing.

Finally, a Bears legend straight-up took a victory lap:

And like Chicago’s social media users, we don’t know which move we love more.

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

