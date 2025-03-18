Latest Pro Football Focus 2025 NFL Mock Draft gives Chicago Bears stunning first-round pick
We've entered the point in the 2025 NFL Draft calendar where mock drafts will begin to get... wild.
Sure, there's one month to go before the first round officially gets started, but for a team like the Chicago Bears that's picking in the top 10, there are only so many ways the selection can go.
You know the narratives by now. The Bears could target the best player available and take a swing at Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Chicago could decide to stay committed to the offenisve line and pick LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell or any of the other first-round worthy tackle prospects. Perhaps the defense holds Ryan Poles' attention and he makes Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce his pick.
While that seems like a lot of options and plenty of debatable talking points, the reality is there are only five or six realistic prospect targets for the Bears in the first round.
Unless you're Pro Football Focus.
PFF released their latest 2025 NFL mock draft this week, and it had a first-time selection (at least, by my check) for the Chicago Bears at No. 10 overall: Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"After beefing up their offensive line in free agency, the Bears look for a defensive lineman to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks," PFF's John Kosko wrote. "Ezeiruaku posted a 90.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 to pair with 14 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. His 18.2% pass-rush win rate was one of the best in college football, and he should provide the Bears with a badly needed disruptor on the edge."
I think it's safe to say this pick would be a... reach.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus 2025 NFL draft rankings, which are compiled using a combination of 132 big boards, 973 first-round mock drafts, and over 1,100 team-specific mock drafts, Ezeiruaku is ranked No. 32 overall in this year's class and the No. 7 edge rusher.
"Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game," PFF wrote in his scouting report. "However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2."
There are a few things odd about this pick. Not only does it feel like a massive overdraft, but Ezeiruaku isn't a great fit for Dennis Allen's scheme, which tends to prefer the bigger, longer edge defenders.
To add insult to mock-draft injury, the following prospects get drafted with the three picks immediately following the Chicago Bears: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.
Any of those three players would've been a better selection for the Bears.
But with all that said, this is the NFL Draft. Anything is possible, even with the 10th pick in the first round. As much as we think we know how that selection is likely to go, we really don't know. Pro Football Focus might have nailed it with this mock draft, even if Chicago Bears fans won't understand it.
