New prediction has Bears CB bouncing back in big way for 2025 NFL season
Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is a bit of an enigma entering the 2025 NFL season. There's no denying his natural talent. His upside, however, appears limited by the most difficult opponent all pro athletes face: himself.
Stevenson has gotten in his own way of becoming one of the league's top young cornerbacks due to sloppy mistakes and boneheaded meltdowns. His lack of discipline during the Bears' Week 8 'Fail Mary' loss to the Washington Commanders became the overwhelming narrative of his second pro season, one that will be hard for him to ever shake unless he has a legitimate breakout year sometime very, very soon.
That 'very soon' could be the 2025 NFL season if one new bold prediction comes true.
Heavy.com's Jordan Wilson published three bold predictions for the upcoming Bears' season, one of which was Stevenson leading Chicago's defense in interceptions.
"While Stevenson must still work to redeem himself for his 2024 failings, (Al) Harris’ intense coaching style could bring out the best in Stevenson and fully unlock his aggressive and physical playstyle as a boundary cornerback — which could turn him into the team’s most productive ball hawk if opposing defenses are leary about throwing at stars Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon," Wilson wrote.
Stevenson leading the Bears in interceptions isn't a far-fetched concept. He had four INTs as a rookie, a number that dipped to two last year, but his six picks over his first two seasons is an impressive total for a guy who, with better coaching, could evolve into one of the game's most physical and intimidating cover corners.
The 2023 second-round pick won't have a long leash this season, however. Terrell Smith has proven to be a very capable defender when given a chance to play, and GM Ryan Poles spent a fifth-round pick on UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier.
Still, it's Stevenson who possesses the most game-changing ability. Unfortunately, he's changed games for the good -- and the bad -- through his first two years.