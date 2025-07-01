ESPN predicts Bears will replace D'Andre Swift with 1,100-yard running back
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles took a leap of faith when he signed running back D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract in 2024. Swift only had one 1,000-yard season (2023) in his career before signing the deal, and had never run for more than 617 yards in his other three years in the league.
But Poles envisioned Swift being unleashed as a dual-threat field-flipper in Chicago. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as planned. Swift ended the 2024 season with 959 rushing yards and a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.
Indeed, some of Swift's struggles can be attributed to the Bears' offensive line, which has been completely overhauled this offseason. But Swift is culpable for his subpar year, too. He was an easy tackle who far too often drifted laterally instead of getting upfield.
As a result, the Chicago Bears were considered a favorite to select a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as part of their rebuild under coach Ben Johnson.
Fortunately for Swift, the Bears didn't land a RB in Round 1, or any round until the seventh, when they selected Rutgers standout Kyle Monangai. Despite such low draft capital invested in Monangai, he's still viewed as a threat to Swift's carry load. That's how bad things have gotten for the $24-milllion runner.
Things go from bad to worse for Swift in the latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Matt Miller. In this mock draft, the Bears cut the cord and turn the RB1 duties over to Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love.
"The Bears were rumored to be interested in Ashton Jeanty had he fallen to them in the 2025 draft, so perhaps 2026 is when they'll get a running back," Miller wrote. "Love was one of the best running backs in the country last season as a sophomore, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is a bruising runner at 6-foot and 206 pounds but can also break off big plays -- see his 98-yard TD against Indiana in the first round of the playoffs -- and shake tacklers in space. That, plus his receiving skills, makes him the perfect feature back for new coach Ben Johnson's offense."
Miller notes in his mock draft that we're still a long way away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and the first-round landscape is certain to change between now and then.
And while the Bears landing Love is a fun first look at what could happen in the first round, a bigger takeaway is where ESPN has Chicago selecting in Round 1: No. 18 overall.
Essentially, that first-round draft slot puts Chicago on the cusp of the playoffs in 2025, which is a big win for a franchise that's been a perennial top-10 pick for far too long.
As for the actual selection? I'm not convinced that the Bears will ever be a club that selects a running back in the first round. At least, I don't think it'll happen as long as Ryan Poles is the general manager. Instead, Chicago's need for an edge rusher (barring a trade) will still exist next offseason. Sure, Odeyingbo might burst onto the scene as a double-digit sack guy for the Bears, and that would be awesome. I just wouldn't bet on it.
With Poles' NFL Draft track record, I'd bet more on the Chicago Bears being in the first-round edge rusher market than the running back market at this point in the way-too-early mock draft season.