ESPN analyst tabs Bears' Caleb Williams under most pressure in 2025
Caleb Williams claims he doesn't feel it. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said the Chicago Bears' quarterback should feel it ... more than any other player in the NFL in 2025.
Late last week Williams raised eyebrows by responding to a question about pressure. Despite being a Heisman Trophy winner, No. 1 overall draft pick and leader of one of the NFL's flagship franchises, he shrugged off any external expectations.
"It's not my job to care about what the outside noise is," Williams said on Chicago's ESPN Radio's Silvy & Waddle. "I know we didn't win as many games as we wanted to last year. But I didn't throw 20 interceptions or things like that. Take it for what you want. Pressure is a privilege, but in the situation I'm at I don't think I have pressure."
On both ESPN's Get Up! and First Take Monday morning, a flabbergasted Orlovsky took issue with Williams essentially not taking issue.
"I don't think there's a player in the NFL under more pressure than Caleb Williams," Orlovsky said. "Because of the structure of the team ... the new head coach and the past history that he's accomplished."
Williams was solid, but not spectacular as a rookie. He threw 20 touchdowns to only six interceptions, but led the league in sack yardage and was the helm as Chicago suffered a 10-game losing streak on the way to 5-12. This year - seemingly added even more pressure - he and new head coach Ben Johnson have set lofty goals never before achieved by a quarterback in Bears' history: 4,000 yards passing on 70-percent completions.
"You're the golden child," Orlovsky in a rant directed at Williams. "The unbelievable athlete. The can't-miss kid. The next Patrick Mahomes. You've got the best offensive mind in football the past five years. You've got a rebuilt offensive line. You've got plenty of dudes to throw the football to. You've got a first-round pick at tight end. It's go time! This franchise and its fans have been begging for a player like you. Now go be it!"
Added former Johnson co-worker and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum, "The Bears have to win while Caleb develops, bottom line."
Panelist Ryan Clark was asked if Williams would feel even more pressure if the Bears started 0-3.
"Oh and three?!" Clark barked. "If he loses the opening game on Monday night to the Vikings ... we're gonna be on here asking if the Bears drafted the wrong guy."
