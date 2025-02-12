NFL insider predicts Chicago Bears will move on from this key starter in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears' top offseason need is no secret. General manager Ryan Poles will dedicate a large chunk of the team's NFL Draft and 2025 free agency resources to repairing the offensive line.
The Bears' restoration project includes more than just adding new talent to the offensive line, however. It also means letting current starters go.
Teven Jenkins, the Bears' second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, has been an admirable starter throughout his tenure in Chicago. Injuries have slowed his development and overall reliability, but when he's been on the field, he's been close to 'stud' status.
Unfortunately, Chicago can't bet on Jenkins suddenly becoming a consistent presence in their starting lineup anymore. And, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bears will move on from the former 39th overall pick this offseason.
"Expect the Bears to spend on their interior offensive line after this season's struggles protecting Williams up front.," Fowler wrote. "That could leave Jenkins looking elsewhere as Chicago replenishes the line."
Jenkins finished the 2024 NFL season with the Chicago Bears' third-highest Pro Football Focus grade among the regular starters on offense. That also meant he was the third-highest-graded offensive lineman, as Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones were first and second, respectively.
Being the third-best player on an offensive line that needs a rebuild would normally suggest your boarding pass out of town has been printed, but consider this: Jenkins' 75.4 grade was good for 17th-best in the NFL among all guards scored by PFF.
And, uh, Jenkins PFF grade was higher than soon-to-be Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
Translation? Jenkins had a very good year, and when the Chicago Bears go back and watch every snap from the 2024 season, they might just decide that Jenkins is worth re-signing.
Teven Jenkins' projected market value, per Spotrac, is a three-year, $31 million contract. That's cheap compared to the $21 million per year (or more) that Smith will command.
Still, the Bears can't rely on Jenkins, whose 14 starts were a career-high last year. He managed only 11 starts in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and started only two games as a rookie, all because of injuries.
