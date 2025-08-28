Bears biggest rival gets much better, acquire Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade
Whoever their starting left tackle ends up being, the Chicago Bears better hope he's up to snuff because the NFC North just got much more dangerous for quarterbacks. According to multiple NFL insiders, the Dallas Cowboys have traded 4-time Pro Bowl and 3-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. He is also getting a new 4-year contract extension with Green Bay.
This is a nightmare scenario for Bears fans. The Packers were already projected to be a tough team, but now they just added one of the most explosive pass rushers in the NFL to their arsenal. A guy who was the first defender since the legendary Lawrence Taylor to register 12 or more sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons.
This drastically shakes up the outlook for the NFC North in 2025 and beyond. With Parsons on board, Caleb Williams needs to take head coach Ben Johnson's lessons about getting the ball out fast to heart, and he needs to start right away.
Luckily, in a silver lining, the Bears don't face the Packers until late in the season. In an ideal situation, the team is running like a well-oiled machine by then. For Williams' sake and for the entire team, they better be.