NFL Mock Draft, Round 2: Chicago Bears hit home run in latest 2025 second-round mock
The Chicago Bears are one pick into their 2025 NFL Draft class, and it's being praised as one of the top selections in the first round.
Former Michigan tight end Colston Loveland will add another dimension to head coach Ben Johnson's offense that should lead to more favorable red-zone looks and a more productive box score for quarterback Caleb Williams.
But there's more work to be done on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically in the second round. The Bears own two selections in the second round, Nos. 39 and 41, and both players are expected to challenge for starting jobs in 2025, or, at the very least, be high-level contributors on either side of the ball.
That's exactly the type of players the Chicago Bears landed in a new second-round mock draft published by Pro Football Focus, which sends Johnson and Williams a new lead running back at No. 39: TreVeyon Henderson.
"Henderson, when playing confidently, shines with his agility and long speed," PFF wrote. "He lacks some size for tackle-breaking and pass-blocking, but he remains a high-effort player in those areas. He seems like a good speed component of an NFL committee, including for receiving work out of the backfield."
The Bears are almost undoubtedly going to draft a running back in the second round, and if Henderson is still available at No. 39, he makes complete sense. Sure, he's similar to D'Andre Swift in that both backs are viewed as speed-first guys, but Henderson is a tougher runner than Swift, and he's an asset in pass protection, too. If he becomes a Bear, expect an Aaron Jones-like impact from the former Ohio State star.
The Chicago Bears turn to defense at No. 41 with the selection of edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who starred at Boston College with 16.5 sacks in 2024.
Yep, that sounds like the kind of productive edge rusher Dennis Allen could use opposite Montez Sweat.
"Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game," PFF wrote. "However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2."
He may not be a perfect scheme fit, but for a Bears defense that simply needs an upgrade in juice and twitch off the edge, Ezeiruaku fits the bill.
The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway at 7 pm EST from Green Bay.